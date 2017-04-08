House Ag Panels Look at Commodity Programs, Tax Reform Implications

The House Agriculture Committee continued its busy pace of work this week with two subcommittee hearings looking at commodity programs in the Farm Bill and credit conditions in rural America, as well as a full Committee hearing exploring the implications for agriculture in tax reform.

On Tuesday morning, the General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee held the second of a 2-part series of hearings exploring commodity programs. The Subcommittee heard from witnesses representing the National Cotton Council, USA Rice, the Southern Peanut Farmers Federation, the U.S. Canola Association, and the American Sugar Alliance. This hearing followed onelast week which featured testimony from NAWG President David Schemm. Both hearings explored the effectiveness of current farm policy ahead of the next Farm Bill reauthorization process.

The Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit also held ahearing Tuesday afternoon examining the effectiveness of Farm Bill credit programs to lay the foundation for the next reauthorization process. That hearing heard from representatives of the Farm Credit Council, the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, American Bankers Association, Independent Community Bankers Association, and the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition.

On Wednesday, the full Committee held a hearing looking at the potential impact of Congressional tax reforms efforts on farmers. As the House Ways and Means Committee has been exploring possible revisions to the tax code, Chairman Conaway held this hearing to get input from experts on tax policy as well as from Rep. Kristi Noem (R-SD) and Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R-KS), both Members of the Ways and Means Committee.