House Agriculture Committee Features University Leaders in Agricultural Research

Washington, D.C.—Today, the House Agriculture Committee held a hearing to discuss investments in agricultural research as a continuation of the committee’s hearing series on preparing for the next farm bill. Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) and members of the committee heard from various university representatives on the opportunities and challenges institutions face in ensuring the U.S. remains a world leader in agricultural research and scientific advancement. Following the hearing, Chairman Conaway made the below remarks:

“Research is the driving force behind American agricultural innovation. Farmers and ranchers have long depended on advances in science and innovation to carry on through tough economic times. The current state of the rural economy only further underscores the need to continue making key investments in our agricultural research system. While our nation’s serious budget issues must be addressed, we must do so without jeopardizing our status as the world leader in cutting-edge agricultural research.”

Witness List:Written testimony provided by the witnesses from today’s hearing is linked below. Click here for more information, including Chairman Conaway’s opening statement and the archived webcast.

Panel I

Mr. Robert Duncan, Chancellor, Texas Tech University System, Lubbock, TX

Dr. Jacqueline Burns, Dean for Research and Director, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Gainesville, FL

Dr. Glenda Humiston, Vice President, Agriculture and Natural Resources, University of California, Oakland, CA

Dr. Walter H. Hill, Dean of the College of Agriculture, Environment and Nutrition Sciences and Vice Provost for Land-Grant Affairs, Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, AL

Dr. Steven H. Tallant, President, Texas A&M University – Kingsville, Kingsville, TX

Ms. Carrie L. Billy, President and CEO, American Indian Higher Education Consortium, Alexandria, VA