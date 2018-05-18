House Fails to Pass Farm Bill

This morning the House Farm Bill Failed on a vote of 198-213. 30 Republicans voted against the Farm Bill. House Speaker Paul Ryan has asked for a re-vote on the farm bill. The Vote has been postponed. This is the second time since June 2013 that farm bill has failed on House floor.

The House Ag Committee canceled a set news conference this morning. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Today Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02) released the following statement after the House failed to pass the 2018 Farm Bill:

“I am disappointed that my House colleagues failed to pass the Farm Bill. As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, we held many hearings and debated for 6 hours to get this Farm Bill right. Because this bill failed, there are nearly 40 programs that do not have baseline funding beyond 2018. Funding for certain trade promotion programs are in jeopardy prohibiting new trade opportunities for farmers and ranchers in Nebraska. Funding for programs for beginning farmers and ranchers would be eliminated as would critical outreach programs for socially disadvantaged and veteran producers if we do not pass the Farm Bill. In addition, SNAP participants who may lack certain work skills or training will not be able to get free training to ensure they are able to thrive and become self-sufficient. This bill focused on an underserved population that would have received the tools and resources at their hands to provide for their families and become independent. I look forward to the bill’s reconsideration.”

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) today made the following statement on the Farm Bill:

“The Farm Bill is important for Nebraska, important for America,” said Fortenberry. “The Farm Bill provides essential policies that mitigate risk for farmers and helps provide stability in our food production process. Through the nutrition title, the legislation also gives food security for those in vulnerable circumstances.

“The Farm Bill is usually a unifying effort in Washington. Although the first attempt in the House failed, I am proud of a new provision, the Rural Health Insurance Act, which will help qualified agricultural associations offer insurance at much lower cost for those who have been devastated by lack of access to affordable health care. As this effort moves forward, I am hopeful that we can also make improvements in areas such as conservation, beginning farmers, and local foods.”

Congressman Fortenberry is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and is the sponsor of the Rural Health Insurance Act, among other ag-related initiatives.