House Farm Bill Still Uncertain

Uncertainty remains regarding the House version of the farm bill, as the Senate will markup its version in committee this week. House Republicans are busy trying to craft an immigration agreement, which a group of legislators are demanding by blocking a vote on the farm bill, and previously helping to vote down the bill.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway expressed optimism last week that an immigration deal would be reached. Friday, House Republican leaders had drafted an outline of a plan on immigration, but there was no deal. The farm bill will not pass the House without support from the Freedom Caucus or Democrats.

Meanwhile, the Senate Agriculture Committee is producing a bipartisan bill that does not include the work requirements included in the House version of the bill under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Senate leadership expressed hope that the Senate could pass its version of the farm bill this month.