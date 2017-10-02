House Member Outlines Need for Farm Bill

Kansas Republican Representative Roger Marshall says families across the U.S. need the next farm bill. As part of a House Agriculture Committee video series, Marshall says there is “no single piece of legislation more important” to his district than the farm bill. Marshal represents District One of Kansas, one of the largest agricultural-driven districts in the nation. He says the farm bill helps in maintaining a safe and affordable food supply for all Americans.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway indicated at the beginning of August, that work on the 2018 Farm Bill would start within the next eight weeks, meaning that work should start early this month (October). Conaway has previously said that he wants to get the next farm bill on the House floor this year.