House Moves to Send Farm Bill to Conference Committee, Appoints Conferees

In conjunction with the motion to proceed to conference on H.R. 2, the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018, House Democratic and Republican leaders named the House conferees, or members who will seek to resolve the differences between the two chambers’ bills.

House Democrat Conferees:

Agriculture

Collin Peterson (D-Minn.)

2. David Scott (D-Ga.)

3. Jim Costa (D-Calif.)

4. Tim Walz (D-Minn.)

5. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio)

6. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.)

7. Filemon Vela (D-Texas)

8. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.)

9. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.)

10. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.)

Education and Workforce

Alma Adams (D-N.C.)

Energy and Commerce

Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.)

Financial Services

Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

Foreign Affairs

Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.)

Natural Resources

Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.)

Oversight and Government Reform

Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.)

Science, Space and Technology

Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas)

Transportation and Infrastructure

Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)

House Republican Conferees:

House Agriculture Committee Conferees:

1. Chairman Mike Conaway (TX-11)

2. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-05)

3. Bob Goodlatte (VA-06)

4. Frank Lucas (OK-03)

5. Mike Rogers (AL-03)

6. Austin Scott (GA-08)

7. Rick Crawford (AR-01)

8. Vicky Hartzler (MO-04)

9. Rodney Davis (IL-13)

10. Ted Yoho (FL-03)

11. David Rouzer (NC-07)

12. Roger Marshall (KS-01)

13. Jodey Arrington (TX-19)

House Education and the Workforce Committee Conferees:

1. Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (NC)

2. Rick Allen (GA-12)

House Energy and Commerce Committee Conferees:

1. John Shimkus (IL-15)

2. Kevin Cramer (ND-AL)

House Financial Services Committee Conferees:

1. Chairman Jeb Hensarling (TX-05)

2. Sean Duffy (WI-07)

House Foreign Affairs Committee Conferees:

1. Chairman Ed Royce (CA-39)

2. Steve Chabot (OH-01)

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Conferees:

1. Mark Walker (NC-06)

2. James Comer (KY-01)

House Natural Resources Committee Conferees:

1. Chairman Rob Bishop (UT-01)

2. Bruce Westerman (AR-04)

House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Conferees:

1. Ralph Abraham (LA-05)

2. Neal Dunn (FL-02)

House Transportation and Infrastructure Conferees:

1. Jeff Denham (CA-10)

2. Bob Gibbs (OH-07)