(Video) House will consider farm bill, two immigration bills Thursday

The U.S. House of Representatives will take a second floor vote on H.R. 2, the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 (Farm Bill).

The House Farm Bill, sponsored by Rep. Michael Conaway, failed last month, largely due to the Freedom Caucus demanding to first vote on immigration bills.

According to the House Majority Leader website, the House will first vote on H.R. 4760 (Securing America’s Future Act) and H.R. 6136 (Border Security and Immigration Reform Act).

The House measure promises greater job training opportunities for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients. Democrats argue that the measure is poorly designed and would drive 2 million people off of the program.

The Senate Agriculture Committee easily approved their version of the Farm Bill. The legislation, approved by a bipartisan 20-1 vote, would renew farm safety-net programs such as subsidies for crop insurance, farm credit, and land conservation. It also would extend the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

The current food and farm bill expires at the end of September.

Video: Congressman Collin Peterson (D-MN7) says Democrats won’t support the current House Farm Bill. However, Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE2) supports the legislation.