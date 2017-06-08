Husker enters rodeo finals atop national standings

Lincoln, Neb. — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Reed Kraeger is heading to the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) as the leader in steer wrestling standings. CNFR brings the top competitors in college rodeo together for a seven-day competition to determine college rodeo’s national champions. The event will be held in Casper, Wyo., June 11-17.

Kraeger, a May 2017 agricultural education graduate from Avoca, will compete in steer wrestling and tie-down roping at the CNFR after winning the Great Plains Region steer wrestling championship and the all-around championship. The top three student-contestants from eleven regions plus the top two teams from each region qualify through participation in up to 10 regional rodeos held during the school year.

“We start with a clean slate in Casper, but it’s nice to know you earned more points in the regular season than anyone else,” Kraeger said.

The CNFR is made up of three full rounds of competition followed by the top 12 in each event competing in a short round.

Kraeger will be joined at the CNFR by Husker rodeo teammate Logan Dibbern, a sophomore animal science major from Riverdale. Dibbern qualified for CNFR in the team roping competition. Both Dibbern and Kraeger are two-time CNFR qualifiers.

Other notable contestants at CNFR include Jake Fulton and Jarrett Oestmann, who will transfer to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln this fall. Fulton, from Casper College, qualified in the steer wrestling competition and Oestmann will compete in tie-down roping, representing Iowa Central Community College. Both competitors will join the Husker Rodeo Team next year.