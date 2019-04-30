Husker Harvest Days Announces New International Visitors Center

GRAND ISLAND, NEB., 4-30-2019 – Husker Harvest Days is a key component in Nebraska’s Governor Pete Ricketts and the state of Nebraska’s Dept. of Economic Development and Dept. of Agriculture to expand awareness of the state’s agricultural resources and business opportunities for international businesses and visitors.

As a premier national agricultural event, HHD already attracts exhibitors and visitors from around the world. Its major site upgrades in 2018 that include paved streets, upgraded buildings and many additional visitor and exhibitor comfort features, now position it as the nation’s most modern outdoor ag event facilities. The show is to be used as a central hosting platform to help accelerate the state’s plans for expanding international business investment in the state. HHD is a Farm Progress event.

“We are excited and pleased to work with the State of Nebraska on this international business and visitor program,” said Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress events director. “We had an exceptional show in 2018 to unveil the extensive facility upgrades for HHD and this year we look forward to host farmers and ranchers from across the state, nation and world with the state’s new international business development program. With the new site upgrades, exhibitors and events already planned, 2019 is shaping-up to be an exceptional event.”

The increased international engagement effort at HHD is part of a larger effort outlined by the Governor’s Council for International Relations in Nebraska, which was detailed by the state in last year’s Strategic Plan for International Engagement. This is not only reflected in Farm Progress’ increased participation in trade missions including Agritechnica this fall, but also their support of the Neb. Dept. of Economic Development as it is set to unveil and host the new International Visitors Center at the upcoming September HHD show.

“Husker Harvest Days presents a unique opportunity to showcase the productivity and innovation of Nebraska agriculture to the global ag community,” said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. “We have been successfully growing Nebraska by pursuing new export opportunities for our farmers and ranchers abroad, and this event will bring some of our customers right to our door step. We look forward to welcoming our international guests to Wood River for Husker Harvest Days.”

More show details are available at HuskerHarvestDays.com and companies interested in participating or becoming an International Guest should contact Adrienne Cavill, Adrienne.cavill@nebraska.gov.