(Video) Husker Harvest Days Site Improvements Nearly Ready

GRAND ISLAND, NEB.- Husker Harvest Days will celebrate its 41st annual event with $7.5 million of upgrades that are nearly completed for the 2018 show that will be held Sept. 11-13 on its permanent site near Grand Island, Neb.

“All the major construction is complete, and we are now working on the last details and fine points,” said Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress shows director.

Video: Media Sneak Peak – Husker Harvest Days

What’s new Visitors will notice the concrete paved roads, new and upgraded restrooms and entrance gate structures. What visitors can’t see, the infrastructure that includes drainage and sewer system to handle significant rainfall, will give visitors a better show experience – even if it rains. “It’s been an aggressive renovation year for the site,” said Jungmann. “Many people have worked together to make the upgrade happen, from the local Chamber of Commerce, show staff, the general contractor, Paulsen Inc., and so many more helped accomplish this large-scale upgrade project.” “The HHD site is a first rate, world class facility,” said Don Tourte, SVP sales and events. “One of our goals with the renovation project —and with all our shows — is to make sure each event keeps its traditional rural-gathering character and we will always work hard to make our shows the nation’s leading farm events.” Here’s a list of the Husker Harvest Days facility upgrades: • Concrete roads seven inches deep that cover 5.5 miles • Paving extends from visitor parking to the main gate along Chief Flag Road • Concrete floors in all the Diversified Industries Buildings and the Livestock Industries Building • Storm sewer system and retention pond • New bleachers for the livestock demonstration audience seating. • Security fence • Five 90’ Musco light towers • New internet distribution • New PA system • Electrical system – all now underground • New restroom located on the southeast quarter of the grounds • Renovated and expanded the restroom located near the North DI Building • New fueling station for field demonstration and vendor equipment • Traffic entry structures • Two new entrances from Husker Highway • One-way traffic flow into show office lot • New entrance into northeast exhibitor/volunteer parking lot • Streets re-numbered, exhibitors remain in the same locations with a new “addresses” • The show also has a new logo Video: Drone Footage of the HHD Renovations