I-29 Moo University 2018 Winter Workshop Series

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The I-29 Moo University collaboration will be offering their Winter Workshop Series January 8-12, 2018. They encourage all dairy producers, students, stakeholders and industry personnel to attend.

The series focus is From Field to Bunk: Growing and Feeding Dairy Quality Forages. The workshop series will take place in five locations including: Mandan, North Dakota; Watertown, South Dakota; Pipestone, Minnesota; Orange City, Iowa and Norfolk, Nebraska.

Register by December 29, 2017 is $50 per person and $25 for students. Late registration is late $65 and $30 for students. Late registration fees begin December 30. To register, visit iGrow.org/events.

The Iowa workshop will be held January 11, 2018, in Orange City at the Sioux County Extension Office (400 Central Ave. NW, Suite 700, Orange City, IA 51041).

The learning objective is to improve the sustainability of the dairy production system. Attendees can expect the following:

· Learn to incorporate cover crops and new forage genetic lines into the forage production system for dairies.

· Producers will increase their understanding of forages and cover crops in dairy rations.

· Improve dairy and labor management skills in the areas of feeding management and safety protocols.

Workshop Agenda

· 9:30 a.m. – Registration and refreshments.

· 10:00 a.m. – New Forage Genetic Lines and how they Impact the Dairy Industry – Bruce Anderson, professor of agronomy, UNL Extension forage specialist. Learn how forage genetic improvements in corn silage, sorghums and cover crops can influence the soil health and dairy diet performance in your operation.

· 10:45 a.m. – Cover Crops – Incorporating Them into Your Forage Production System – Sara Berg, SDSU Extension agronomy field specialist. Learn about cover crop incorporation into your fields, rotation considerations and planting methods.

· 11:30 a.m. – Break.

· 11:45 a.m. – Incorporating Cover Crops into Dairy Rations – James C. Paulson, associate professor forage specialist and nutritionist. Incorporate the nuts and bolts of cover crops into your dairy farm, maximizing nutrition and profitability.

· 12:30 p.m. – Lunch.

· 1:30 p.m. – Sponsor recognition.

· 2:00 p.m. – Silage Pile Safety Training for You and Your Employees – Keith Bolsen, PhD, professor emeritus, Kansas State University, “The Silage Man,” nationally known speaker in silage production and safety practices. Is your silage program safe? Silage safety practices and considerations to come home safely at the end of the day for you, your employees and family members.

· 2:45 p.m. – Evaluating Dairy Diets from the Nutritionist, to the Employee, to the Cow – co-presented by Fernando Diaz, DVM, PhD, dairy nutrition and management consultant for Rosecrans Dairy Consulting and Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension dairy field specialist. Understand feeding inefficiencies as you deliver diets to your dairy herd.

· 3:30 p.m. – Evaluation and adjourn.

For more information or to register go to: iGrow.org/events

The I-29 Moo University Winter Workshop: From Field to Bunk, Program Committee Chairs are Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension dairy field specialist and Kimberly J. Clark, UNL Extension dairy educator.

In Iowa, more information is available from Northwest Iowa Extension Dairy field Specialist Fred M. Hall at 712.737.4230 or by email at: fredhall@iastate.edu.