I Scream for Ice Cream! — Friday Five (July 26, 2019)

Did you know that July is National Ice Cream Month? Yes, it’s a real thing!

President Ronald Reagan made the official proclamation in 1984. His reasoning? Everybody loves ice cream!

Bryce and Alex have the inside scoop on five ice cream stories. They even got an inside peek at how UNL Dairy Store ice cream is made!

STORIES:

5) President Reagan: Everyone Loves Ice Cream!

4) UNL Students Made Dairy Store Ice Cream

3) America’s Top Flavors: Vanilla & Chocolate

2) Dairy’s Impressive Ice Cream Resume

1) Brain-Freezing Ice Cream Facts