IGP Institute names interim Associate Director

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The IGP Institute announces the recent appointment of Shawn Thiele as the interim associate director following Brandi Miller’s departure. Thiele assumes the day-to-day administrative duties along with continuing to lead the flour milling and grain processing curriculum.

In this joint role, he oversees the creation and presentation of workshops, on-site courses, distance education courses and other technical outreach programs to enhance the market promotion, consumption and utilization of U.S. cereal grains, oilseeds and their value-added products for the global grain and feed industry.

Thiele began his employment as the IGP Institute’s flour milling and grain processing curriculum manager in 2016 after serving four years as the operations manager for the Hal Ross Flour Mill. Specific to the flour milling and grain processing curriculum, Thiele led the educational efforts in 12 courses for 123 participants representing 24 countries in 2017.

“Shawn is a proven technical expert and leader in milling operations and began several new initiatives in our flour milling and grain processing curriculum,” says Gordon Smith, IGP Institute director and department head for Grain Science and Industry. He adds, “Shawn is well qualified to lead the IGP Institute team and engage with our industry stakeholder partners.”

A Kansas State milling science graduate, Thiele also has work experience in oat and corn milling for Quaker Oats. Speaking about his new appointment Thiele says, “I look forward to serving in this additional capacity as I meet with our stakeholders and educational partners to carry forward the mission of the IGP Institute.”

Thiele may be reached via e-mail at smt9999@ksu.edu or by phone at 785-532-1189.

To learn more about the IGP Institute and its programs, please visit the website at www.grains.ksu.edu/igp. The institute offers professional training on-site, on-location and online in the areas of grain processing and flour milling, grain marketing and risk management, and feed manufacturing and grain quality management.