Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska Prepare for Annual Meeting

Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska (ICON) will be hosting their Twelfth Annual Meeting in Valentine, NE, on Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the Niobrara Lodge.

The day starts at 10 a.m. with registration. At 11 a.m., the ICON Board of Directors will conduct an annual business meeting and invites any members to participate, which will be followed by a noon luncheon, served at the Lodge.

Afternoon activities will begin with a Legislative Round Table aimed at discussing what’s happening in the legislature at 1 pm. A presentation by Omaha attorney David Domina at 2:30 pm will cover the property tax crisis in Nebraska and possible remedies for tax reform.

ICON’s annual meeting will be a strong discussion event for Nebraska’s Property Tax issue. It is important for Nebraskans to have affordable taxes no matter what business or line of work. ICON represents cattlemen in the livestock industry, working for affordable taxes making their bottom line more acceptable, but all Nebraskans need tax reform.

ICON welcomes everyone to join them in this discussion.

R-Calf USA vice-president Mike Schultz will speak about issues which plague today’s cattle industry at 4 p.m. An auction for the Jim Hanna Memorial Scholarship will end the annual meeting.

Registration for the 2017 ICON Convention Registration is $50 and includes the noon luncheon. Guests accompanying a paid registration can register for $20.

ICON membership dues for 2017 are $100 and if members pay the day of the meeting, there will be a $10 discount.

ICON Annual Meeting registration can be sent to: ICON/Linda Wuebben, 55669 888th Road, Fordyce, NE 68736. For more information, call 402-357-3778 or visit ICON online at www.independentcattlemen.com.

ICON has always been a spokesperson for independent cattlemen from across the state, protecting their rights so they can continue to grow a quality beef product for the American consumer. Come join ICON members as they discuss property tax relief, brand committee issues and live the Cowboy Way.