Industrial Hemp Regulations Draft Available for Public Input

MANHATTAN, Kan. — An early draft of regulations for the Industrial Hemp Research Program in Kansas is now available for public input on the Kansas Department of Agriculture website. The draft was developed by KDA in consultation with the industrial hemp advisory board and with input from the public.

The draft can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/IndustrialHemp, and comments may be submitted to KDA.industrialhemp@ks.gov through July 18. Following this public input stage, all input will be considered in revising the next draft prior to beginning the next step in the formal adoption process.

As part of the formal adoption process, the regulations will be reviewed by several entities, including the Department of Administration, the Attorney General, and the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and Regulations, and will be subject to a public hearing which will be announced in the Kansas Register 60 days prior to the hearing.