Industry Award Nominations Due Nov. 13

The American Sheep Industry Association is now accepting nominations for yearly awards that will be presented at the 2018 Annual Convention on Feb. 2 in San Antonio.

“We have brilliant and dedicated people and organizations in the sheep business that do impressive things with sheep production or lamb and wool processing and marketing,” said ASI President Mike Corn. “We wanted to test the interest in a new award that would recognize innovations in the sheep business. ASI awards have traditionally recognized service and media coverage associated with the organization, so this Industry Innovation Award is an exciting addition.”

The deadline for all award nominations is Nov. 13.

The Industry Innovation Award will recognize the accomplishments of an individual or organization that improves the American sheep industry in a game-changing way, regardless of whether its impact is felt at the regional or national level.

There are four other awards also open for nominations: The McClure Silver Ram Award, the Camptender Award, the Distinguished Producer Award and the Shepherd’s Voice Award.

Nominations must be submitted to the ASI national headquarters by Nov. 13, and past recipients of these awards are not eligible. To receive an application, call or email: 303-771-3500 or info@sheepusa.org. The one-page nomination form can also be downloaded at:http://sheepusa.org/ ResearchEducation_Awards#a.