Industry Groups Making Case for WOTUS in Supreme Court

Industry groups in a legal battle over the Environmental Protection Agency’s Waters of the U.S. rule want the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their challenge, instead of going through district court first.

The groups took issue with the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision that it should hear petitions challenging the rule. Industry groups, such as the National Association of Manufacturers, argues the Supreme Court should hear the case because the incoming Trump administration’s vows to kill the rule, according to Politico.

In a court brief filed with the Supreme Court this week, the National Association of Manufacturers said:” The parties, the judiciary, and taxpayers should not be required to endure that enormous expenditure of money and effort in a case that is proceeding in the wrong court,” especially with the Trump administration likely to set off a new wave of legal maneuvering.”