Inspection and Testing Ensures Accuracy of Grain Moisture Meters

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The weights and measures program at the Kansas Department of Agriculture has announced that they have renewed efforts to ensure accuracy of commercial grain moisture meters across the state. KDA inspectors have been working with industry and service companies throughout the spring and summer to emphasize the importance of annual testing

As of July 1, 2018, commercial grain moisture meters which are used to determine grain moisture dockage must have had an inspection and test performed by a licensed service company within the past year. Inspection and testing will need to be performed at least once every 365 days thereafter. KDA inspectors will determine, during their routine inspections, whether grain moisture meters are present and if used commercially the inspectors will verify the required inspection and test have been performed.

At the time of the inspection the service company is required to leave an inspection report which must be kept on site for five years. The service company shall also keep a copy for five years and send a copy to KDA. A list of service companies licensed to inspect and test grain moisture meters in Kansas can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/WMdocuments.