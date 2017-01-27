Iowa Supreme Court to Issue Ruling in Water Works Nitrate Lawsuit

The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to announce a decision in a lawsuit filed against three counties by the Des Moines Water Works claiming agricultural drainage districts are sending nitrate pollution from farm fields into the rivers the water utility uses for drinking water.

Water Works contends the counties should be required to obtain federal water pollution permits and pay the utility more than $1 million it has spent to filter nitrates from water.

The federal judge presiding over the lawsuit asked the Supreme Court to clarify legal issues of state law to help determine whether drainage districts can be sued and whether the water utility can collect monetary damages.

A legal doctrine going back 100 years has allowed drainage districts to maintain immunity from lawsuits seeking monetary damages.