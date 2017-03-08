Irrigation Association Hosts Legislative Fly-in

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA (March 8, 2017) – Irrigation Association members are in Washington, D.C., today to meet with members of Congress. These meetings make up day two of the 2017 Water Resources Congressional Summit hosted by the IA in partnership with the National Ground Water Association and Water Quality Association.

IA members will meet with 25 congressional offices to discuss both agriculture and landscape irrigation issues. By sharing their expertise, IA members look to foster the adoption of efficient irrigation technologies and practices through the farm bill, the WaterSense program and water infrastructure investments. They will also discuss current challenges faced by irrigation companies as they work to promote water-use efficiency.

“The Water Resources Congressional Summit is a productive event for all involved,” said IA Government and Public Affairs Director John Farner. “With President Trump’s focus on infrastructure investments and a busy legislative year already underway, it is critical that those in the water industry have a seat at the table to provide expertise in the production of sound policies affecting our water resources.”

The summit began on Tuesday, March 7, with a day of meetings between industry leaders and policy experts. Attendees were briefed on the current outlook for the federal budget and appropriations process, tax reform, an infrastructure bill and water resource issues.