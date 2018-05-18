It’s Only Halftime for the 2018 Farm Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Representative Marshall issued the following statement following today’s vote on the 2018 Farm Bill.

“We obviously wanted to see today’s vote go differently, and clearly we have more work to do. But I have faith that once members have to go home and face their producers they will rethink today’s outcome and will focus on the needs of Rural America. This effort is far from over. I am anxious to return to Congress next week to get back to work on providing our producers the certainty they deserve.”

Congress has until September 30 to pass a Farm Bill.