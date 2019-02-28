January 1 Cattle Inventory Up Slightly in the US *AUDIO w/Jerry Stowell*

All cattle and calves in the United States as of January 1, 2019 totaled 94.8 million head, slightly above the 94.3 million head on January 1, 2018.

Listen to the report with analysis by Jerry Stowell: Cattle Inventory Jerry Stowell 2-28

All cows and heifers that have calved, at 41.1 million head, were 1 percent above the 40.9 million head on January 1, 2018. Beef cows, at 31.8 million head, were up 1 percent from a year ago. Milk cows, at 9.35 million head, were down 1 percent from the previous year.

All heifers 500 pounds and over as of January 1, 2019 totaled 20.2 million head, slightly above the 20.2 million head on January 1, 2018. Beef replacement heifers, at 5.92 million head, were down 3 percent from a year ago. Milk replacement heifers, at 4.70 million head, were down 1 percent from the previous year. Other heifers, at 9.60 million head, were 3 percent above a year earlier.

Steers weighing 500 pounds and over as of January 1, 2019 totaled 16.6 million head, up 1 percent from January 1, 2018. Bulls weighing 500 pounds and over as of January 1, 2019 totaled 2.26 million head, up slightly from January 1, 2018.

Calves under 500 pounds as of January 1, 2019 totaled 14.5 million head, up 1 percent from January 1, 2018.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for all feedlots totaled 14.4 million head on January 1, 2019. The inventory is up 2 percent from the January 1, 2018 total of 14.1 million head. Cattle on feed in feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head accounted for 81.3 percent of the total cattle on feed on January 1, 2019, up slightly from the previous year.

The combined total of calves under 500 pounds and other heifers and steers over 500 pounds (outside of feedlots) is 26.4 million head. This is 1 percent above January 1, 2018. Calf Crop Up 2 Percent The 2018 calf crop in the United States was estimated at 36.4 million head, up 2 percent from last year’s calf crop.

Calves born during the first half of 2018 were estimated at 26.6 million head, up 3 percent from the first half of 2017. Calves born during the second half of 2018 were estimated at 9.80 million head, 27 percent of the total 2018 calf crop.

Revisions All inventory and calf crop estimates for January 1, 2018, and July 1, 2018 were reviewed using calf crop, official slaughter, import and export data, and the relationship of new survey information to the prior surveys. January 1, 2018 all cattle and calves decreased by 0.1 percent and 2017 calf crop decreased by 0.1 percent. July 1, 2018 all cattle and calves were decreased by 0.2 percent, all cows and heifers that have calved decreased by 0.2 percent, and 2018 calf crop decreased by 0.3 percent.