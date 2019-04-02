Japan detects African swine fever at infectious stage for 1st time

The African swine fever virus has been detected in a contagious state on Japanese soil for the first time, the government said Tuesday.

The Japanese government has in the past detected genes of the African swine fever virus in food brought from overseas but never before has the virus been confirmed as being at an infectious stage.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said the discovery of the virus while infectious has prompted a decision to strengthen measures against illegal imports of livestock products.

The virus was discovered in sausages brought into the country from China in January, the farm ministry said Tuesday.

The virus only affects domesticated and wild pigs and boars, not humans, but there is no vaccine or effective treatment for the highly lethal virus, the ministry said.

The sausages were brought by two passengers, separately arriving at Chubu airport near Nagoya, central Japan, on planes from Shanghai and Qingdao on Jan. 12, apparently as souvenirs, according to the ministry.

So far, no African swine fever infections have been reported in Japan and it is unlikely that food infected with the virus will cause an outbreak unless pigs are fed infected food.

Under Japan’s law on domestic animal infectious diseases control, people who bring unauthorized animal products into the country could face a fine of up to 1 million yen ($9,000) or imprisonment for up to three years.

Tokyo has thus far only penalized serious violations, such as when unauthorized products were imported for sale, but the government now plans to tighten controls and take action against those who repeatedly import unauthorized livestock products.

African swine fever is more lethal than conventional swine fever, also known as hog cholera, with a number of outbreaks having been reported in parts of Japan since September, which was the first time the virus had been detected in the country for 26 years.

An outbreak of African swine fever was reported in China last year and has since spread to Vietnam and Mongolia. As of February, dozens of countries in Africa and Europe have also reported outbreaks.