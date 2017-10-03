Japan Tariff Reduced U.S. Beef Exports

U.S. frozen beef exports to Japan are down 26 percent after Japan imposed an emergency tariff due to an influx of frozen beef from the United States.

The tariff increased from 38.5 percent to 50 percent of the Japanese market, to protect domestic producers. Meat industry publication Meatingplace reports Japan’s frozen beef imports from the U.S. were 4,317 metric tons in August, down 26 percent year-over-year. However, the U.S. Meat Export Federation says it is possible that some of the August declines were due to additional product being ordered ahead of the duty rate increase.

The July-August average was 9,816 metric tons per month, which is almost exactly the same as a year ago. Meanwhile, Japan’s August chilled beef imports from the U.S. were 13,721 metric tons, up 54 percent year-over year.