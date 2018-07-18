class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323878 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 18, 2018
JBS USA Suspends Shipments from Kentucky Farm After Video
DENVER (AP) — JBS USA, the U.S. branch of the world’s largest meat producer, says it has suspended shipments from a pig farm where workers were shown hitting, kicking and throwing pigs on undercover video.

The Colorado-based company said it made the decision based on an initial review of the Mercy for Animals video at a Tosh Farms site in Simpson County, Kentucky, and will investigate the allegations.

The video also shows sows being held in individual metal pens, a controversial but common practice.

Tennessee-based Tosh Farms says several actions shown in the video violate its policy, and it will re-train its staff immediately. It says a veterinarian found no problems at the site Tuesday.

Mercy for Animals wants JBS to require changes in how animals are raised by its suppliers.

