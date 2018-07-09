class="post-template-default single single-post postid-322249 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Jefferson County to Receive Rural Development Grant

BY Senator Deb Fischer | July 9, 2018
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, issued the following statement today after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that the village of Endicott in Jefferson County will receive a $30,000 grant from the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program:

“I’m pleased the USDA has awarded this Water and Waste Disposal grant to Jefferson County. This important investment will enable the completion of a project to improve and upgrade the water distribution system for families located in Endicott and the surrounding area. Additionally, the grant will help supply clean and safe drinking water to residents nearby in Steele City.” 

More information on the grant from the USDA:

