June is Proclaimed Kansas Dairy Month

MANHATTAN, KAN. — The Kansas dairy industry is a valued member of Kansas agriculture, and contributes to the economy both locally and statewide. The Kansas Department of Agriculture is pleased to celebrate our hard-working dairy farmers during the month of June as Governor Sam Brownback has proclaimed it Kansas Dairy Month.

“Kansas dairy farmers are an important part of the economic growth of the agriculture industry,” said Jackie McClaskey, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture. “Their success is a reflection of their hard work and commitment to improving the industry through innovations in dairy farming and milk processing.”

In 2016, the value of milk produced in Kansas was $530 million, and Kansas dairy farms increased milk production by more than 4.8 percent. There are 290 family-run dairy farms with more than 152,000 dairy cows, and growth in the Kansas dairy industry means economic growth for local communities and the state, and more safe and nutritious dairy products for families in Kansas and across the region.

Kansas dairy farms are becoming more progressive, by adding new advanced technologies like robotic milking machines. As the Kansas milk production grows, milk processors too are making significant investments in new milk processing facilities so that more of that Kansas milk stays in Kansas for processing, and contributing to the economic growth of the state.

KDA’s dairy and feed safety program is committed to serving the dairy farmers in our state by supplying resources to help their farms and processing operations grow and thrive. The dairy inspection team helps them stay on the forefront of the dairy industry by providing information and education and by advocating for the dairy industry both locally and nationally.

Follow KDA on Facebook and Twitter to learn more about Kansas dairies and to celebrate Kansas Dairy Month this June. For more information about KDA’s dairy program, go to agriculture.ks.gov/dairy or dairyinkansas.com.