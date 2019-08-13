K-State Beef Stocker field day set for Sept. 19

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Health management of high-risk calves, humane euthanasia practices, beef cattle market outlook and a panel discussion on beef parasite control are among the topics planned for the Kansas State University Beef Stocker Field Day on Thursday, Sept. 19.

“We are excited to host the 20th annual edition of the KSU Beef Stocker Field Day,” said Dale Blasi, a professor of animal sciences and beef cattle extension specialist. “Like all the other events in the past, we bring the latest information on marketing, nutrition, health and technology for attendees to apply to their operation.”

Hosted at the K-State Beef Stocker Unit (4330 Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan), the event starts with registration and coffee at 9:30 a.m. and the program at 10:15 a.m. Niman Ranch will provide a prime ribeye lunch, and the day ends with an evening social featuring prairie oysters and Call Hall ice cream.

Attendees will have a chance to win door prizes, including a fishing trip, ATV sprayers and more. Attendees can also tour the new student housing at the Beef Stocker Unit. Topics for this year’s agenda include Beef Cattle Market Outlook

Changing Industry Structure is Forging a Closer Relationship Between Grow Yards and Feeders

Internal Parasite Management

Quality Stocker Production Considerations

Humane Euthanasia Practices

BeefBasis: Better Information for Better Marketing Decisions

Health Management of High-Risk Calves

Panel Discussion: Beef Parasite Control

This year’s event is sponsored by Bayer Animal Health. The pre-registration fee is $25 if paid by Sept. 10. More information and online registration is available at KSUBeef.org. After Sept. 10, attendees must pay $35 on site.