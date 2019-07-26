K-State Field Day to Celebrate 30 Years of Subsurface Drip Irrigation Researchield day to celebrate 30 years of subsurface drip irrigation research

COLBY, Kan. – Through drought and wind, hail and rain, for 30 years Kansas State University researchers have studied subsurface drip irrigation technology for field crop production. To mark the anniversary, K-State’s Northwest Research-Extension Center at Colby will host a special anniversary SDI Technology Field Day on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 105 Experiment Farm Road in Colby.

“This is where growers can come to have their questions answered,” said Freddie Lamm, research irrigation engineer with K-State Research and Extension. “We’ve built in plenty of opportunities for this to be an interactive day.”

The field day, from 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., features presentations by K-State Research and Extension specialists in engineering and agricultural economics, plus field tour stops, refreshments, poster presentations on SDI-related topics, a trade show and an evening meal. Additionally, there will be speakers from South Dakota State University and from the USDA-ARS CPRL. Producers who are using SDI technology will give their perspective in a panel discussion.

The event is free and open to the public but pre-registration by July 30 is requested for meal planning purposes. Online preregistration is available at

https://www.ksre.k-state.edu/sdi/events/ or by contacting Vicki Brown at vbrown@ksu.edu or 785-462-6281 and indicate the number of people registering.

Tour topics include:

Comparison of Subsurface Drip Irrigation with Alternative Irrigation Methods;

Using Wastewater with SDI

Reducing Water Losses with SDI

Enhanced Water and Nutrient Management with SDI

Research Facilities and SDI Wetting Pattern

Economics of SDI

Many additional poster topics covering design, operation, management, and maintenance for SDI

