K-State hosts Sheep Producer Day on March 23

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University will host its annual Sheep Producer Day at the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan on March 23.

The event will begin with tours of Shannon Creek Lamb in Olsburg, Kansas, and the university’s Sheep and Meat Goat Center. The tours will highlight such topics as body condition scoring, FAMACHA (a method for selecting sheep or goats for wireworm treatment), and trapping and snaring clinics.

The tours are led by K-State veterinarian Emily Reppert; K-State Research and Extension sheep and meat goat specialist Alison Crane; and wildlife specialist Charlie Lee.

Following the tours, attendees will hear from Mike Wallace, retired manager with the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center and current Nebraska producer; Lesa Eidman, Superior Farms, Dixon, California; and Emily Voris, Kansas Department of Agriculture.

“I am very excited to incorporate many of the experts we have in different aspects of sheep and livestock production here at K-State into this year’s Sheep Day program,” Crane said. “I am most excited to incorporate tours of our facility as well as a local large-scale producer into the program.”

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and vans will leave for tours at 8:15 a.m. A trade show will take place throughout the day. For a complete schedule and registration information, visit www.asi.ksu.edu/events/sheep_meat_goat_events.html.

Pre-registration for Kansas Sheep Association members is $15 ($25 for and non-members) if paid by March 11. Registration at the door is $20 for KSA members and $30 for non-members. Lunch is included with registration.

The K-State Sheep Producer Day is sponsored by the Kansas Sheep Association and the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. For more information about the event, contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.