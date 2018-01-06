class="post-template-default single single-post postid-282277 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
K-State lab can now analyze forage samples

BY K-State Research and Extension | January 6, 2018
Kansas State University’s Analytical Lab has expanded its services and can now analyze forage samples to give farmers and ranchers a clearer picture of what their animals are consuming.

The lab has primarily been a meat science lab for proximate analysis, but new lab manager Katie Hargrove said services have been expanded to include mineral and fiber analysis, and nitrate testing. It is located in Weber Hall on the Manhattan campus. Among the tests offered are moisture and dry matter content, crude protein, calculated total digestible nutrient analyses and more.

More information is available on the website https://www.asi.k-state.edu/about/facilities/Analytical-Lab.html or by contacting Hargrove at KHargrove@ksu.edu or 785-532-1276.

