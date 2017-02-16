K-State Sheep Producer Day scheduled for March 4

The 2017 Kansas State University Sheep Producer Day is planned for Saturday, March 4. This year’s event will be hosted at K-State’s Sheep and Goat Center, 2117 Denison Avenue in Manhattan.

The program will feature Phil Berg, sheep producer from Minnesota; Jaymelynn Farney, K-State Research and Extension specialist; Dale Thorne, producer from Michigan and member of the American Lamb Board; and Katie Olagaray, Tri-Lamb Exchange Member and a K-State graduate student.

The event will begin at 8:15 a.m. with registration and coffee and donuts, courtesy of Mid-States Wool Growers, South Hutchinson. The Kansas Sheep Association will hold its annual business meeting following the educational programs. For a schedule, visit www.asi.ksu.edu and click on Events.

Pre-registration is not necessary. Registration fees (paid at the door) are $15 for Kansas Sheep Association members and $25 for non-members. Lunch is included with registration.

The K-State Sheep Producer Day is sponsored by the Kansas Sheep Association and the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. For more information about the event, contact Deb Simon, Kansas Sheep Association atkssheep@ruraltel.net.