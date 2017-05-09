class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234652 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
K-State Soil Judging Team Takes 2nd in National Competition

BY K-State | May 9, 2017
Members of the 2017 K-State Soils Judging Team. From left to right: Back row -- Mickey Ransom, Tessa Zee, Peter Bergkamp, Lucas Scott, Jacob Reinecker, Chris Weber. Front row -- Megan Owens, Tara Wilson, Logan Evers, Keren Duerksen, Erin Bush, Kim Kerschen.

Kansas State University’s Soil Judging Team won 2nd place in the “Overall Team” and 2nd place in the “Group Judging” categories at the 2017 National Collegiate Soils  Contest hosted by Northern Illinois University April 23-28 in DeKalb, Illinois.

Erin Bush, graduate student from Franklin, Indiana, was 2nd high individual. Chris Weber, junior from Hoxie, Kansas, was 7th high individual.

Other team members include Keren Duerksen, sophomore, Newton, Kansas; Jacob Reinecker, junior, Caldwell, Idaho; Logan Evers, junior, Great Bend, Kansas; Tessa Zee, junior, Erie, Colorado; Tara Wilson, sophomore, Highland, Michigan; Peter Bergkamp, freshman, Garden Plain, Kansas; Megan Owens, freshman, Harlan, Iowa; and Lucas Scott, freshman, Olathe, Kansas.

The coach for the team is Mickey Ransom, professor of agronomy. The assistant coach is Kim Kerschen, agronomy instructor and academic coordinator.

The contest is an activity of the American Society of Agronomy and the Soil Science Society of America. Twenty-four teams from all over the United States participated.

