K-State Soil Judging Team Takes 2nd in National Competition

Kansas State University’s Soil Judging Team won 2nd place in the “Overall Team” and 2nd place in the “Group Judging” categories at the 2017 National Collegiate Soils Contest hosted by Northern Illinois University April 23-28 in DeKalb, Illinois.

Erin Bush, graduate student from Franklin, Indiana, was 2nd high individual. Chris Weber, junior from Hoxie, Kansas, was 7th high individual.

Other team members include Keren Duerksen, sophomore, Newton, Kansas; Jacob Reinecker, junior, Caldwell, Idaho; Logan Evers, junior, Great Bend, Kansas; Tessa Zee, junior, Erie, Colorado; Tara Wilson, sophomore, Highland, Michigan; Peter Bergkamp, freshman, Garden Plain, Kansas; Megan Owens, freshman, Harlan, Iowa; and Lucas Scott, freshman, Olathe, Kansas.

The coach for the team is Mickey Ransom, professor of agronomy. The assistant coach is Kim Kerschen, agronomy instructor and academic coordinator.

The contest is an activity of the American Society of Agronomy and the Soil Science Society of America. Twenty-four teams from all over the United States participated.