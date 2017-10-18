K-State Soil Judging Team takes regional honors, qualifies for nationals

Kansas State University’s Soil Judging Team placed 2nd at the 2017 Region 5 Soil Judging Contest hosted by South Dakota State University in Redfield, South Dakota, on Sept. 29. By placing in the top two teams, K-State qualified for the National Soil Judging competition this spring in Tennessee.

Keren Duerksen, junior from Newton, Kansas, was 8th high individual and Jacob Reinecker, senior from, Caldwell, Idaho placed 9th.

Other team members include: Chris Weber, senior, Hoxie; Logan Evers, senior, Great Bend; Sarah Zerger, senior, Cheney; Tessa Zee, senior, Erie, Colo.; Tara Wilson, senior, Highland, Mich.; Peter Bergkamp, sophomore, Garden Plain; Megan Owens, sophomore, Harlan, Iowa; and Lucas Scott, sophomore, Olathe.

The team was coached by Mickey Ransom, professor of agronomy, and assistant coaches Colby Moorberg, assistant professor of agronomy, and Erin Bush, graduate student in agronomy.

The contest is an activity of the American Society of Agronomy and the Soil Science Society of America.