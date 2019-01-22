K-State Sorghum Production Schools scheduled for early February

Three K-State Sorghum Production Schools will be offered in early February to provide in-depth training for sorghum producers and key stakeholders. The schools are sponsored by the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission.

The half-day schools will cover a number of issues facing sorghum producers in eastern, central and western Kansas including risk management, marketing opportunities, weed control, crop production practices, nutrient management and soil fertility, and insect management.

“These schools are being offered with the concept that producers can attend one location to get all the updates ranging from issues that arose this past growing season to looking ahead to future growing seasons,” said Ignacio Ciampitti, K-State crop production and cropping systems specialist.

Registration for each school is at 8:30 a.m. Each program begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 1:30 p.m.

Lunch will be provided courtesy of the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission. There is no cost to attend, but participants are asked to pre-register by Jan. 29. Online registration is available at K-State Sorghum Schools or by emailing/calling the local K-State Research and Extension office nearest the location participants plan to attend.

The locations and dates for the three schools are:

Feb. 5 – Garden City

The Golf Club at Southwind

77 Grandview Dr.

Garden City, KS 67846

Contact: Jennifer Stoss, jstoss@ksu.edu

Feb. 6 – Hays

K-State Agricultural Research Center

1232 240 th Ave.

Hays, KS 67601

Contact: Stacy Campbell, scampbel@ksu.edu

Saline County Expo Center

4-H Building

900 Greeley

Salina, KS 67401

Contact: Carl Garten, cgarten@ksu.edu

For more information, contact Kathy Gehl, Extension Agronomy Program coordinator, kgehl@ksu.edu, 785-532-3354; Ignacio Ciampitti, K-State crop production and cropping systems specialist, ciampitti@ksu.edu, 785-532-6940; orPat Damman at the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission, pat@ksgrainsorghum.org