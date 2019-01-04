K-State Soybean Production Schools Scheduled for January

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A series of nine Kansas State University Soybean Production schools will be offered in mid- to late January 2019 to provide in-depth training for soybean producers and key stakeholders. The schools are sponsored by the Kansas Soybean Commission.

As soybean acreage is increasing in the central and western areas of the state, several more schools are now available to Kansas producers this year. The nine schools represent a three-fold increase compared to recent years.

“Having more schools will allow for targeted programs at each location, depending on the varied production issues specific to each region; a real asset for these difficult farming times,” said Ignacio Ciampitti, K-State soybean specialist.

The half-day schools will cover issues facing producers in eastern, central, and western Kansas. Each school will feature a selection of the following topics: weed control, crop production, soil fertility and nutrient management, insect control, irrigation, disease management, and market outlook.

The locations and dates for the nine schools are:

January 15 – Tuesday

Wichita – 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st St. North

Contact: Jackie Fees, jfees@ksu.edu

Parsons – 3:00 to 7:00 pm

Southeast Research and Extension Center, 25092 Ness Rd.

Contact: James Coover, jcoover@ksu.edu

January 16 – Wednesday

Paola – 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

Miami County Fairgrounds, Building 2, 401 Wallace Park Dr.

Contact: Katelyn Barthol, kbarth25@ksu.edu

Holton – 3:00 to 7:00 pm

Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex, 12200 214th Rd.

Contact: David Hallauer, dhallaue@ksu.edu

January 24 – Thursday

Hugoton – 8:30 am to 12:30 pm

4-H Building, 1130 S. Trindle (Fairgrounds)

Contact: Ronald Honig, rhonig@ksu.edu

Scott City – 3:00 to 7:00 pm

Wm. Carpenter 4-H Building, 608 N. Fairground Rd.

Contact: John Beckman, jbeckman@ksu.edu

January 25 – Friday

Hoxie – 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

Sheridan County 4-H Building, 940 Oak Ave.

Contact: Keith VanSkike, kvan@ksu.edu

Great Bend – 3:00 to 7:00 pm

American Ag Credit, 5634 10th St.

Contact: Stacy Campbell, scampbel@ksu.edu

January 28 – Monday

Beloit – 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

NC Kansas Technical College Conference Room, 3033 U.S. Hwy 24

Contact: Sandra Wick, swick@ksu.edu

Registration for each school will be the first 30 minutes of each agenda listed above.

Lunch will be provided, courtesy of Kansas Soybean. There is no cost to attend, but participants are asked to pre-register one week prior to the school they wish to attend. Online registration is available at K-State Soybean Schools (http://bit.ly/KSUSoybean) or by emailing or calling the nearest local K-State Research and Extension office for the location participants plan to attend.

For more information, contact: Kathy Gehl, extension agronomy program coordinator, kgehl@ksu.edu, 785-532-3354; Ignacio Ciampitti, K-State crop production and cropping systems specialist, ciampitti@ksu.edu, or Stu Duncan, K-State northeast area agronomist, sduncan@ksu.edu, 785-532-5833