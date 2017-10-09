K-State Swine Day scheduled for Nov. 16

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University’s annual Swine Day will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16, featuring updates on more than 50 research projects that have been conducted in the past year.

The registration fee for this year’s Swine Day is $25 per person if paid by Nov. 9, and $35 after that date or at the door. Students may attend free of charge if they register by Nov. 9.

Registration is available at KSUSwine.org or by sending a check payable to the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and addressed to: Swine Day, 218 Weber Hall, 1424 Claflin Road, Manhattan, KS 66506.

Mike Tokach, a university distinguished professor and swine extension specialist in the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, calls Swine Day “one of the highlights of our year.”

“It provides us the opportunity to share the latest research with our producers, industry partners and other stakeholders,” he said. “Swine Day also provides a venue for producers and students to visit with suppliers during the trade show and with each other about the state of the industry during breaks and lunch.”

The event kicks off with the technology trade show at 8 a.m. in the K-State Alumni Center, located at 17th Street and Anderson Avenue in Manhattan. The full program begins at 9:30 a.m., including lunch, and wraps up with a reception at 4 p.m. with Call Hall ice cream.

During the morning session, faculty from the university’s swine team will update the audience on key results from more than 50 experiments that have been conducted in the last year. Researchers from the College of Veterinary Medicine will provide a similar research update on current and emerging diseases in the afternoon.

Also on the program, Hyatt Frobose, the U.S. territory manager for JYGA Technologies and a swine nutrition specialist, will share lessons he has learned from helping producers meet consumer mandates to adopt loose housing systems for gestating sows.

For more information about registering for this year’s K-State Swine Day, contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.