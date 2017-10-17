class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266345 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY KSRE | October 17, 2017
K-State teaming with other universities to offer 5-State Beef Conference
PrarieArtProject/iStock/Thinkstock

ASHLAND, Kan. – Kansas State University is teaming with several other universities, industry representatives and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer a 5-State Beef Conference in three locations in early November. Presentations will cover a range of topics, including a market outlook for beef producers and tools available when marketing calves.

Dates, locations and contact information for each conference are:

  • Market Outlook;
  • Factors Affecting Calf Prices: Why the Impact?;
  • Marketing of Calves and Stocker Cattle: Beef Basis Tools;
  • Cow Nutrition; and
  • Transition Strategies and Estate Transfer Issues: You Built It – Now What Do You Do With It?

In addition to Kansas State University and the USDA, Oklahoma State University; Texas A&M University; and New Mexico State University are collaborating on the conference.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
