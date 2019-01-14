K-State to host Junior Swine, Meat Goat Days in March

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University will host two junior producer days to help youth increase their knowledge about livestock production and management.

The Junior Swine Producer day is set for March 9, and the Junior Meat Goat Producer day will be March 30. Both events will be held in Weber Arena on the K-State campus.

The events are hosted by the K-State Youth Livestock program, K-State Research and Extensino and the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

Organizers say the cost for each event is $15, or $20 if you register late. The early registration deadline for the Junior Swine Producer day is Feb. 15 and the early deadline for the Junior Meat Goat day is March 11.

To register, complete the flyer located at http://bit.ly/ ksujrproducerdays, or complete the online form at http://bit.ly/ksuasiregister.

All ages are welcome, but all attendees must register. Parents, project leaders, extension agents and other adults are welcome to attend alongside youth.

Participants can also register to receive certification in the youth livestock quality assurance program, called YQCA. All exhibitors planning to participate in the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive or the Kansas Junior Livestock Show in 2019 will be required to complete YQCA certification to be eligible to show.

Participants may indicate their interest in obtaining YQCA certification when completing registration for either the swine or meat goat events.

More information is available at www.youthlivestock.ksu.edu. For questions, please contact Lexie Hayes, youth livestock coordinator, at adhayes@ksu.edu or 785-532-1264.