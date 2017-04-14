K-State to host Southwest Research-Extension Center Spring Field Day

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Kansas State University’s Southwest Research-Extension Center will host its Spring Field Day on Thursday, May 25 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the center, located at 4500 E. Mary St. in Garden City, Kansas.

The Spring Field Day is an annual event hosted at the research center for more than a decade. It provides an opportunity for K-State researchers to engage local producers, to provide updates and to receive feedback on the status of current research programs.

Producers attending the field day will learn about wheat and canola varieties and agronomy management practices to maximize productivity.

“This field day provides a platform to keep producers up to date on new research and technology and a medium for dialogue between researchers and producers,” said A.J. Foster, K-State agronomist at the Southwest Research-Extension Center. “Producers should consider this conference as an opportunity to refresh basic principles and to learn new principles that they can apply to their own situation.”

Supper will be provided courtesy of industry supporters. Continuing education credits have been applied for and should be available at this meeting.

Contact Ashlee Wood at 620-276-8286 or email awood22@ksu.edu by 5 p.m. on May 17 to register. Prior registration is important to ensure supper will be available for all attendees.

For more information on the program contact Foster at 620-640-1259, or email anserdj@ksu.edu.