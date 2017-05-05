K-State to host Spring Crops Field Day in Parsons

PARSONS, Kan. â€“ Different soil types and climate considerations make growing wheat, corn and soybeans in southeast Kansas somewhat different from growing crops in other parts of the state. Kansas State Universityâ€™s Southeast Research and Extension Center will host a Spring Crops Field Day on May 23 to update producers in the region on the latest information on varieties, production methods and disease management.

The field day starts with registration and a complimentary breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the research center, 25092 Ness Road, (immediately south of U.S. Highway 400) in Parsons.

The program includes:

Wheat Variety Plot Tour â€“ Doug Shoup, K-State extension crops and soils specialist, Lonnie Mengarelli, K-State research assistant and seed company representatives;

Effectiveness of Precision Planting Row Units â€“ Ajay Sharda, K-State extension precision agriculture/machine systems engineer;

Reducing the Impact of Fusarium Head Blight in Wheat â€“ Gretchen Sassenrath, K-State extension crop production agronomist; and

Corn and Soybean Disease Update â€“ Doug Jardine, K-State extension plant pathologist.

There is no cost to attend. In case of rain, the program will be conducted indoors. More information is available by calling 620-421-4826.