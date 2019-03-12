K-State updates popular swine nutrition guide

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University has updated a popular publication that has served as a reference for understanding swine nutrition principles for the past 25 years.

Mariana Boscato Menegat, a veterinarian and Ph.D. candidate in applied swine nutrition, led the effort to update the KSU Swine Nutrition Guide. It’s the first printed update to the guide in a quarter-century.

“Over the years, the guide gained widespread popularity with U.S. swine producers and other countries around the world,” Menegat said. “Thus, there was a need to update the latest version of the guide with current nutrition recommendations and practices, as well as to adapt the content and the format to a broader audience.”

The guide is available online from the website, KSUSwine.org. Menegat said that site is “an important tool to the K-State swine research program and producers, offering a layout that is conducive to finding and accessing practical swine nutrition research data in the form of new technology.”

The site is also now smartphone compatible, Menegat said.

“The new edition contains features that we really think will make it very helpful to swine producers and nutritionists,” said Bob Goodband, K-State swine nutrition professor and extension specialist. “We have updated diet formulations and amino acid recommendations as well as several new web-based tools for producers to use to help them make nutrition decisions. Mariana has done a wonderful job updating the guide and we think it’s an important resource for pork producers.”

Menegat said updates to the general nutrition principles and nursery nutrition sections are now on the website. New information regarding finishing pig and sow nutrition are expected to be available this spring.

“The content was elaborated to communicate to a broader audience, providing practical information of interest to farm managers, swine producers, animal scientists, veterinarians, swine nutritionists and students,” Menegat said.