K-State’s College of Agriculture ranks fourth in national survey

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture ranks fourth in the nation according to a 2018 survey of the Best Colleges for Agricultural Sciences in America.

The survey by Niche.com ranks 43 colleges using 2015-17 data from the U.S. Department of Education – the most recent that is currently available – as well as student reviews from Niche users. It compares the top agricultural science degree programs including horticulture, agronomy, crop science, turf management and aquaculture.

Out of 28 different national rankings in which the university is included, such as Best College Campuses in America (29th out of 1,411) and Best College Locations in America (50th out of 1,409), the College of Ag is K-State’s highest.

The College of Agriculture has seen increases in student enrollment for several years and, in many classes, reached capacity. Students in the college are the fastest in the university to attain their bachelor’s degrees, and nearly 100 percent of its four-year graduates find employment soon after graduation or move on to work on higher degrees.

Last year’s graduates, in December and May combined, comprised the largest graduating class in the college’s history.

“This ranking is another data point among many that we have been accumulating over the last several years, as our faculty, staff and students continue to raise the profile of Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture,” said John Floros, dean of the college. “As the university builds momentum to meet our goal of being a Top 50 research university, the College of Ag is leading the way by carrying out crucial work on global food systems – and how Kansas farmers and ranchers can best contribute and grow their own operations. Central to all our efforts are our bright and talented students. They choose to come here not just to launch their careers but also to make a difference in a world that needs them to be innovators and problem solvers.”

Rankings for the Best Colleges for Agricultural Sciences in America were achieved by Niche’s mix of

Ag science students’ SAT/ACT scores

Percent of the school’s undergrad students majoring in ag services

Ag sciences program demand

Ag science student surveys

Percent of U.S. ag sciences graduates

Ag sciences program demand within school

Ag sciences test scores compared to school’s

Overall Niche grade

Niche combines data mining and its user base to “rigorously analyze dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school, college, and neighborhood in the U.S.,” according to its website. It is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and says its 100-million-plus reviews and poll responses and “the most comprehensive data available on U.S. schools and neighborhoods” are what set it apart and an authority on the valuation of schools and their programs.