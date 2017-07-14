Kansas 4-H members to compete in Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 19-20

Entries are now open for the 2017 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes scheduled for Aug. 19-20 in Manhattan. The event is hosted by the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

All Kansas 4-Hers are invited to participate in this livestock learning and competition experience. 4-Hers can test their knowledge in livestock judging, meat judging, livestock skillathon and livestock quiz bowl. Prizes will be given in each contest, with the addition of overall sweepstakes buckles to the team and individual performing the best in all four contests.