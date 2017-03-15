Kansas 4-H now accepting applications for Vanier Family Scholarship

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas 4-H has opened applications for scholarships that recognize 4-H’ers for leadership skills and positive contributions to their communities.

The Vanier Family Scholarship is valued at $12,000 per year for youth attending four-year universities, and $7,000 per year for those planning to attend two-year technical schools or community colleges.

The scholarships are available to current or former Kansas 4-H’ers who were active for three or more years. Applicants must be planning to enroll full-time in an accredited post-secondary institution for the 2017-18 academic year.

The online application is due by March 31 and can be found at www.kansas4-h.org/resources/4-h-library/awards-and-recognition/Vanier-Family-Scholarship.html

The Vanier Family Scholarship Program was established through the generous support of Jack and Donna Vanier.

“Our three kids benefitted greatly from 4-H, and we’re delighted to support outstanding Kansas 4-H members as they pursue their education,” the Vaniers said in a statement.

They said the goal of the scholarships is to enhance strong leadership skills already exhibited by Kansas 4-H members by investing in their educational endeavors. Potential recipients are recognized leaders and role models within their home communities who have balanced “greater than usual” demands.

There were 18 scholarships awarded in 2016. For more information, interested persons may call Sarah Keatley at the Kansas State 4-H office, 785-532-5800, or keatley@ksu.edu.