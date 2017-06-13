Kansas Ag Leadership Program will Make Changes

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership (KARL) Board of Directors will make changes to its strategy to further the vision, mission, and direction of the long-time leadership program focused on developing excellence in rural and agriculture industry leadership.

The announcement comes following the resignation of KARL Program President Alvin Davis, effective July 1, 2017.

“The board has come to a crossroads,” said Jerry McReynolds, chairman of the KARL Board of Directors. “The KARL program needs to alter the strategy to implement the vision.”

More information about the changes will be announced after the board convenes this summer.

“We need to revitalize the program and evolve in the same way our leaders have over the years,” McReynolds said. “Our goal has always been to provide a premier leadership program that will benefit rural Kansas and the agriculture industry.”

Steve Baccus, vice-chair of the board, said the board acknowledges that rural Kansas is changing and the resignation of Davis prompted a shift in strategy and direction. Leadership objectives and the development of a deeper understanding of how those challenges are impacting rural Kansas today will be the focus moving forward.

“The strategy shift will address these challenges and provide up-and-coming leaders with the tools needed to revitalize our rural communities and the agriculture industry,” Baccus said.

The KARL board recently introduced the 14th class, and is committed to their success. The adjustments in strategy will benefit the class’s experience.

“We thank Al for his service to the program,” McReynolds added. “We (board members) wish him nothing but success as he begins a new chapter.”

The Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership (KARL) program is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, educational organization dedicated to developing leaders for agriculture, business, and rural communities. Visit www.karlprogram.com or the organization’s Facebook page for more information.