Kansas and Arkansas Receive Section 18 Exemption for Transform

Sorghum farmers in both Kansas and Arkansas were granted a Section 18 Emergency Exemption for the use of sulfoxaflor, the active ingredient in Transform WG, on grain sorghum for the 2017 growing season. This exemption, now granted in at least three states, gives sorghum farmers more options when treating sugarcane aphids. Arkansas producers can report applications under the exemption here.

Want to know where the sugarcane aphid has been so far? Visit SorghumCheckoff.com to track the aphid. NSP encourages farmers to educate themselves on pre-plant considerations, which includes finding a sugarcane aphid tolerant hybrid. The Sorghum Checkoff has compiled a list of sorghum hybrids that have been identified as tolerant to the sugarcane aphid. Producers are encouraged to check with seed companies on the adaptability of these hybrids for their specific regions.