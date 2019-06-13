Kansas Corn Announces 2019 State Corn Yield Contest

Kansas Corn is now accepting entries into the 2019 Kansas Corn Yield Contest. In its second year, the yield contest is open to Kansas Corn Growers Association members, and entry into the 2019 contest is free.

“We have built this contest to promote excitement around the productivity of our Kansas corn producers, share data and practices to improve profitability and to celebrate the top yields throughout the state. We are excited to partner with K-State Research and Extension to continue this yield contest to encourage innovation and reward the hard-working farmers who enter this contest,” according to Kansas Corn’s director of research and stewardship, Dale Fjell.

The contest will award a dryland and irrigated winner in each of the districts. The districts align with crop reporting districts, plus a NNE district, which was created to include Doniphan and parts of Brown and Atchison counties. In addition, one statewide dryland winner and one statewide irrigated winner will be announced. Cash prizes will be awarded at the district and state levels. Winners will be recognized at the Kansas Corn Symposium in January 2020.

Registration for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest must be completed by August 30. If harvest occurs before the August 30 deadline then the registration must be received two weeks prior to harvest. Harvest Forms must be submitted by Dec. 1, 2019. Exceptions can be made for late harvest. Entries submitted to the National Corn Yield Contest qualify to enter the state contest, but entries must be made to both contests.

District winners will receive $300 and a plaque. Second place entries will receive a $200 prize and third place will receive a $100 prize. The highest yielding dryland and irrigated entries statewide will receive an additional $500 prize. All farmers entering the contest and completing the harvest form will receive a shirt from Kansas Corn.