Kansas Corn Announces Kansas Yield Contest Winners

Despite Kansas’ late start to a planting season and a dry summer in many areas, the inaugural Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive throughout the state. Tony Spexarth, Colwich, had the top yield in the state contest with an irrigated yield of 307 bushels per acre in the 2018 Kansas Corn Yield Contest is sponsored by Kansas Corn and K-State Research and Extension. This is the first year for the state-level yield contest. Many growers also participated in the National Corn Yield Contest.

Top yield contest entries for the Kansas contest came from Mike Fuhrman of Lancaster in the dryland division with a yield of 289.89 bushels per acre; and Tony Spexarth of Colwich in the irrigated division with a yield of 307.35 bushels per acre.

“We were excited to have some great entries into our first-ever Kansas Corn Yield Contest,” Kansas Corn Director of Research and Stewarship Dale Fjell said. “We are looking forward to growing this program and showcase the productivity of Kansas corn producers.”

The contest offered awards to dryland and irrigated winners in ten districts, along with one statewide dryland and one statewide irrigated winner. The winners were recognized at the Kansas Corn Symposium on Jan. 23.

The Kansas Corn Yield Contest was created to recognize high-yielding Kansas corn farmers and gain information to improve practices and increase efficiency for greater sustainability and profitability. Sharing the data collected among Kansas farmers benchmarks the corn yields and provides information for improving management practices.

Kansas Corn Yield Contest Results

Mike Fuhrman, Lancaster, North Northeast district, won first place overall in dryland with a yield of 289.89 bushels per acre planting AgriGold A6544 VT2B1B.

Tony Spexarth, Colwich, South Central district, won first place overall in irrigated with a yield of 307.35 bushels per acre planting AgriGold A6544VT2.

Gary Niermeier, Hoxie, placed first in the Northwest district in irrigated with a yield of 261.3 bushels per acre planting Pioneer P1197 AM.

Lee Cooper, Hoxie, placed second in the Northwest district in irrigated with a yield of 242.36 bushels per acre planting Pioneer P1197 AM.

Pam Washington, Hoxie, placed third in the Northwest district in irrigated with a yield of 241.3 bushels per acre planting Pioneer P0801 AM.

Leo Zodrow, Oberlin, placed first in the Northwest district in dryland with a yield of 213.8 bushels per acre planting Pioneer P0506 AM.

Justin Zodrow, Oberlin, placed second in the Northwest district in dryland with a yield of 211.18 bushels per acre planting Pioneer P1498 AM.

Steve Sewell, Dresden, placed third in the Northwest district in dryland with a yield of 176.2 bushels per acre planting Pioneer P0506 AM.

Jason Edwards, Olathe, placed first in the West Central district in dryland with a yield of 192.6 bushels per acre planting AgriGold A6499 STX RIB.

Tanner McNinch, Ness City, placed second in the West Central district in dryland with a yield of 151.5 bushels per acre planting Pioneer P0805 AM.

Todd Cyr, Clyde, placed first in the North Central district in irrigated with a yield of 285 bushels per acre planting Pioneer P1828AM.

Aaron Pauly, Viola, won first in the South Central district in dryland with a yield of 197.29 bushels per acre planting Pioneer 2089AM.

Ronnie Young, Burrton, placed second in the South Central district in dryland with a yield of 178.77 bushels per acre planting AgriGold A6572UT2 RIB.

John Bergkamp, Garden Plain, placed third in the South Central district in dryland with a yield of 145.49 bushels per acre planting AgriGold 6619.

Chris Bodenhausen, Muscotah, won first in the Northeast district in irrigated with a yield of 288.88 bushels per acre planting Pioneer P1847.

Larry Becker, Lancaster, won first place in the Northeast district in dryland with a yield of 254.2 bushels per acre planting Pioneer P1197AM.

Alex Noll, Winchester, placed second in the Northeast district in dryland with a yield of 251.00 bushels per acre planting Dekalb 66-74.

Mike Timmons, Fredonia, won first place in the Southeast district in irrigated with a yield of 247 bushels per acre planting Pioneer.

Mike Timmons, Fredonia, won first place in the Southeast district in dryland with a yield of 238.42 bushels per acre planting Pioneer.

Jason Taylor, White Cloud, won first place in the North Northeast district in irrigated with a yield of 276.87 bushels per acre planting Taylor 8824.

Traci Noll, Winchester, placed second in the North Northeast district in dryland with a yield of 287.9 bushels per acre planting Dekalb 66-75.

Eric Niemann, Nortonville, placed third in the North Northeast district in dryland with a yield of 284.25 bushels per acre planting Dekalb 66-75.