Kansas Corn Listening Tour Is Making Stops in August | KRVN Radio

Kansas Corn Listening Tour Is Making Stops in August

BY KS Corn | August 10, 2017
Kansas Corn Listening Tour Is Making Stops in August
Kansas Corn’s District Listening Tour is making six stops this month in Hutchinson, Towanda, Atchison, Atwood, Scott City and Ellsworth. This is the second year for the listening tour that takes Kansas Corn farmer leaders and staff to each of the nine crop reporting districts in the state. Three districts were visited earlier this year.

Each breakfast or dinner meeting features an update on the programs of the Kansas Corn Commission as well as an issues update from the Kansas Corn Growers Association. However, the goal of the tour is to receive input from growers.

“We will give updates on the activities of Kansas Corn, but our main interest is to hear from corn farmers. We want to visit with growers across the state to discuss issues and to hear their ideas on how to make our corn industry better,” Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek said.

Hutchinson
Monday, Aug. 14 – 7am – 4H Centennial Hall Kansas State Fairgrounds (23rd and Main entrance) Hutchinson
Towanda
Monday, Aug. 14 – 6pm – Fulton Valley Farms-Oaks Conference Room – 5079 SW Fulton Rd, Towanda
Atchison
Tuesday, Aug. 15 – 7am – Atchison Event Center- 710 S. 9th St., Atchison
Atwood
Monday, Aug. 21 – 7am – SureFire Ag – 9904 Highway 25, Atwood
Scott City
Monday, Aug. 21 – 6pm – William Carpenter 4H Building- 608 N Fairground Rd, Scott City
Ellsworth
Tuesday, Aug. 22 – 7am – Carrico Implement- 1104 E 8th St, Ellsworth
The meetings and meals are free and walk-ins are welcome. For more accurate meal counts, Kansas Corn requests farmers to preregister for the meetings. For more information and to register, call Kansas Corn at 785-448-6922 or register online at kscorn.com/events.
