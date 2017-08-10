Kansas Corn Listening Tour Is Making Stops in August

Each breakfast or dinner meeting features an update on the programs of the Kansas Corn Commission as well as an issues update from the Kansas Corn Growers Association. However, the goal of the tour is to receive input from growers.
“We will give updates on the activities of Kansas Corn, but our main interest is to hear from corn farmers. We want to visit with growers across the state to discuss issues and to hear their ideas on how to make our corn industry better,” Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek said.
Monday, Aug. 14 – 7am – 4H Centennial Hall Kansas State Fairgrounds (23rd and Main entrance) Hutchinson
Monday, Aug. 14 – 6pm – Fulton Valley Farms-Oaks Conference Room – 5079 SW Fulton Rd, Towanda
Tuesday, Aug. 15 – 7am – Atchison Event Center- 710 S. 9th St., Atchison
Monday, Aug. 21 – 7am – SureFire Ag – 9904 Highway 25, Atwood
Monday, Aug. 21 – 6pm – William Carpenter 4H Building- 608 N Fairground Rd, Scott City