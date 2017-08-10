Kansas Corn Listening Tour Is Making Stops in August

Kansas Corn’s District Listening Tour is making six stops this month in Hutchinson, Towanda, Atchison, Atwood, Scott City and Ellsworth. This is the second year for the listening tour that takes Kansas Corn farmer leaders and staff to each of the nine crop reporting districts in the state. Three districts were visited earlier this year.

Each breakfast or dinner meeting features an update on the programs of the Kansas Corn Commission as well as an issues update from the Kansas Corn Growers Association. However, the goal of the tour is to receive input from growers.

“We will give updates on the activities of Kansas Corn, but our main interest is to hear from corn farmers. We want to visit with growers across the state to discuss issues and to hear their ideas on how to make our corn industry better,” Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek said.